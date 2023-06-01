LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman made a Kroger run and left $225,000 richer.
The woman, who preferred to stay anonymous, was picking up a prescription at the Kroger on Bardstown Road near Interstate 265. She said she wasn't even going to go into the store but wanted quickly grab a soda. While inside, she decided to grab two Cash Double Doubler Scratch-offs.
Before she knew it, every number she scratched was a winner, scoring her a total of $225,000. After taxes, she took home a check for $160,875.
The woman told Kentucky Lottery officials she planned to take a trip and pay some bills with her winnings.
The Kroger store will get $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.
