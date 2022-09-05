LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Labor Day weekend in Louisville was full of activities and events for the entire family.
The Clark County Indiana Museum hosted "All Shook Up" an Elvis themed fundraiser to help raise money for the restoration of the historic Howard House, which is the second-oldest home in Jeffersonville.
"It's just the community coming together." said Tammy Crecelius who was participating in her 10th straight Hike, Pike and Paddle.
Locals also had the opportunity to visit the 20th Annual WorldFest which allowed attendees to "See the world without ever leaving the city."
1 of 65
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
IMAGES: WorldFest brings Louisville's different cultures together Labor Day Weekend
1 of 65
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)
Louisville's 20th annual WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals with food, music, dance, culture and education, kicked off on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. It runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 on The Belvedere in downtown Louisville. (WDRB photo)