LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Labor Day weekend in Louisville was full of activities and events for the entire family. 

The Clark County Indiana Museum hosted "All Shook Up" an Elvis themed fundraiser to help raise money for the restoration of the historic Howard House, which is the second-oldest home in Jeffersonville. 

While some were enjoying the King of Rock's greatest hits, others were finding time to exercise Monday morning at the Mayor's annual Hike, Bike, and Paddle event.

"It's just the community coming together." said Tammy Crecelius who was participating in her 10th straight Hike, Pike and Paddle. 

Locals also had the opportunity to visit the 20th Annual WorldFest which allowed attendees to "See the world without ever leaving the city."

