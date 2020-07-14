LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Can't make it to the Louisville Zoo? Not to worry. The Zoo is bringing the animals to you -- at least virtually.
On Tuesday, the Louisville Zoo announced that it is launching "Zoo Live," a new virtual education program featuring animal encounters and educational activities.
"Zoo Live is a week of unique digital contact with the Zoo's education staff and animal ambassadors that will include educator led at-home art and science activities via WebEx," a news release states. "Each day of the week-long program will feature two opportunities for participants to video conference with education staff and have a digital encounter with animal ambassadors as well as a Q&A session about any of the animals and activities."
"Animal encounters" include a combination of pre-recorded material as well as a live online meet-and-greet with an educator and an animal. Animal encounters are designed for children ages 6-8.
Anyone who registers online will receive an activity booklet including printable kid-friendly activities, an observation journal, and instructions for crafts and games.
The program is $80 for members and $100 for non-members.
