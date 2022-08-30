LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo will offer an after-hour happy hours for adults this fall.
Each $35 ticket includes two drink tickets, appetizers and entry to the zoo. During the happy hours, guests will get to see animals and be part of "exclusive keeper talks," according to a news release.
The first happy hour event on Sept. 14, "Butterflies and Brews," will include a Mile Wide Beer Co. beer that supports monarch butterfly conservation. There will also be officials from Idlewild Butterfly Farm speaking at the event.
The next happy hour on Oct. 12, named "BOOOOOOOOZE," is meant to celebrate Autumn and Halloween. The October happy hour will include bourbon cocktails in the zoo's Glacier Run exhibit. Costumes are not required.
The zoo planned to kick off the happy hour events in July but had to cancel due to severe weather. Tickets can be purchased here.
