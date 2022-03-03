LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From movies and magazines to comic books and apparel, LouisvilleCon is returning, bringing everything a collector could dream of in the comic and pop culture world.
Tickets are on sale now for the second annual show, which will be held Saturday, April 9, at the Triple Crown Pavilion.
Featured guests include wrestlers The Good Brothers, Rikishi, and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine.
Promoters say... there will also be a huge Pokemon card tournament, a Super Smash Bros Video Game Tournament, and a cosplay contest.
In October, the inaugural iteration of the event featured more than 125 vendors, many of which are based in Louisville.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Admission is $20, and children under 11 get in free. Parking is also free.
Related Stories:
- First LouisvilleCon held in Jeffersontown
- Explore Kentucky's best and truest comic con at LouisvilleCon
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.