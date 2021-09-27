LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $50 million of Louisville's eviction prevention program funds have been distributed, helping 29,120 people as of July 31.
But those involved with the program say the work is far from over, calling it "nonstop."
"The pressure is on. We're still very, very, very busy. We're booked out until the end of October," said Cassandra Miller, an executive administrator with Neighborhood Place. "I'm talking thousands of appointments, thousands."
She says pre-pandemic there was roughly $676,000 for utility and rental assistance for the year. Miller says they're currently spending that — plus more — on a weekly basis.
The need for rental assistance has been high throughout the pandemic, but Miller has noticed a lot of landlords becoming impatient since the federal eviction moratorium ended last month.
"Before they were very willing to work with us, they understood our processes, they understood our timeline," Miller said. "And now they're really looking forward to payment or they're threatening to file evictions."
She says many landlords are still working with them, but for those who don't — it scares Miller.
"It is one of those things that kind of keeps me up at night," said Miller. "The fact that somebody could have made an appointment, submitted an application, as we're walking through the process the landlord still moves forward with eviction."
Beverly Faison is one of many in Louisville who has recently faced eviction.
"I had two surgeries, so it had me out from my previous job so I did get behind," said Faison. "I was willing to get assistance but at the beginning, my landlord, he didn't want to accept it."
After the housing authority intervened and with the help of Neighborhood Place, her landlord has come around to accepting the assistance, for which she is thankful.
In a twist of fate, Faison now has a new gig working with Neighborhood Place, helping those in the same position she was in not long ago.
"I truly love that. I think it's the sweetest thing ever," said Faison. "I was on one end of the stick now I see what it's like on the other end of the stick of dealing with the paperwork and see what the ins and outs of what goes on and stuff. So it's really something interesting to learn."
Miller understands why some landlords are frustrated, particularly when 12-plus months of overdue rent includes utilities they got stuck paying.
"So while the landlord has not been receiving payment at all, they still had to have the financial responsibility of maintaining the utilities," said Miller. "So I can certainly see why landlords are putting the pressure on us, as they should, but I promise we are working as fast as we can."
Miller says the majority of the people they help do have jobs. But various factors like low pay, lack of benefits, needing to take off because of illness, and other circumstances have contributed to the high need of rent assistance.
She and Faison both encourage tenants to communicate and work with their landlords as much as possible.
"Be totally upfront with you, landlord in terms of what you've got going on, where you made application, help them complete all of forms, stay in touch with your case manager, attempt to work out payment plans if that doesn't work," said Miller.
"Just try to talk to he or she. I know it's hard, I know it's difficult, it may seem like you're begging - it's not begging, you're being an adult about the situation," said Faison. "You don't have to have fallouts with your landlords and they shouldn't have fallouts with their tenants."
If a landlord does proceed to file an eviction, Miller says there's still hope.
"Make sure you go to court, because there are certainly programs that even once you get into court that perhaps we could help with that will keep a person housed," said Miller.
Miller says they do anticipate getting more federal funding for eviction relief and believe this work will continue for quite some time.
The latest data on Louisville's eviction prevention program can be found here.
