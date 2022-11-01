LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An iconic Louisville ceramics shop that announced plans to permanently close its doors earlier this year is getting a second chance at life thanks to a local philanthropist.
According to a news release from public relations firm Lemonade PR, Louisville-based investor Brook Smith purchased Hadley Pottery, a ceramics shop at 1570 Story Ave. that has been a Louisville staple for more than 80 years.
Hadley Pottery announced that it was closing earlier this year, but, according to the news release, Smith decided to purchase the business from longtime employee Jerry Day and his son, Josh.
A purchase price was not disclosed.
According to the news release, Smith has been visiting Hadley Pottery with his mom since he was 5 years old and believes the business just needs "a little wind in the sails" to keeps its doors open.
All current employees will be retained, and Smith is looking to hire additional workers to expand capacity. Josh Day will head up production.
"We would not be able to do this if we didn't have the talent and dedication of the people working at the factory," Smith said in a statement. "Our intent is to honor the brand and legacy of Mary Alice and all of the people that have been a part of this Louisville Icon since its inception in 1940. We want to thank all of the customers who have shown their loyalty for so many years."
According to the news release, the facility will be renovated and equipment will be repaired and replaced as needed. During these improvements, the business will be open on a limited schedule. It is scheduled to fully open by mid-2023.
For more information, click here or email future@hadleypottery.com.
