LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit received a gift of $10,000 Wednesday afternoon thanks to a KFC Foundation Kentucky Fried Wishes grant.
The Foundation provides grants for nonprofits that are nominated by local KFC restaurants. This year, the KFC Foundation has granted half a million dollars in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 50 nonprofits across the country.
"It's important for us to make sure our community sees everything we do is vital," said Stachelle Bussey, founder of The Hope Buss. "If the city of Louisville does not see it as important, then our work is done. So that means the world to us to have support."
According to The Hope Buss, the nonprofit has a mission to empower families and individuals to reimagine their community by building HOPE-based infrastructure and creating sustainable resources. The Hope Buss helps provide food and other services to community members.
The Hope Buss also oversees operations of The Hope Village, which is the city's outdoor homeless space.
Wednesday, Bussey said the grant money will be used to help provide housing for people and to assist families in west Louisville.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.