LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's inspector general announced an investigation on Tuesday into the police shooting at Shawnee Park earlier this month.
Edward Harness' office is independent and was created after the social justice movement of 2020. Harness wants to talk to witnesses or anyone with video of the shooting.
Louisville Metro Police tried to arrest Herbert Lee after the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament on July 10. According to police, Lee ran, pulled out a gun and shot an officer in his bullet resistant vest.
They fired back, hitting him several times.
To contact the inspector general, you can call 502-574-5555 or email OIG@louisvilleky.gov.
