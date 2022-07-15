LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department said Friday it is blurring the faces of witnesses before releasing the full-length body camera footage of a police shooting in Shawnee Park.
The department released a series of grainy, highly-edited videos Thursday. LMPD said the faces of any witnesses need to be redacted and it's working quickly to complete the task.
So far, the department hasn't provided video that clearly shows Herbert Lee shooting Officer Joshua Pickering. It has, however, released body camera footage of the moment Pickering realizes his bulletproof vest was hit.
LMPD said it submitted all of the footage to the FBI to help with video clarity. Police said the gun Lee used was stolen, and has been sent to a lab for DNA testing.
The department is investigating itself in this shooting because of the caseload Kentucky State Police is already working with.
KSP has taken on five officer involved shooting investigations from throughout the state in 10 days.
