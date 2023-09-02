LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A celebration of cultures was held in the streets of downtown Louisville on Saturday.
The Parade of Cultures is part of the four-day Worldfest celebration. Countries like Haiti, Ireland, Nigeria, South Vietnam and dozens of others were represented.
The international festival includes three different stages for entertainment by international, national, regional and local performers. It also has a vendor village with nearly 150 booths full of different crafts, merchandise and food.
The free event goes through Monday.
For more information and a full schedule of the weekend's events, click here.
