LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A low-tech solution may be the key to keep semi trucks from getting stuck on a troublesome set of railroad tracks in Oldham County.
The railroad crossing is on Kentucky 146, also known as Railroad Avenue, in Crestwood, Kentucky. The tracks are raised too high for semi trucks to safely cross.
Mayor Jim Kramer says the city is working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and CSX Railroad officials to come up with a permanent fix. The parties have considered shutting down the busy crossing, but too many drivers use it on a daily basis. Leveling the crossing by raising the road could be time consuming and costly.
"We just gotta have a solution that A.) we can fund B). will create a safer environment without creating a real issue with the Crestwood traffic,” Kramer said.
Since 2015, at least 200 tractor-trailers have gotten stuck at the crossing, and at least two have been struck by oncoming trains. County officials continue to look for solutions, since a 19 warning signs haven't done been enough to let semi drivers know to turn around and not try to cross.
"We'll see them coming by and we're like, this one's about to get stuck, and it happens immediately," Tony Redemann, who works at Crestwood Meats just across the tracks. "Obviously the signs aren't working."
Crestwood officials have decided to try another temporary solution. They will install a mast device that will hang over the road with rubber balls that hang down. The balls will hit the truck warning them to not cross the tracks. The hope is that this low-tech solution will help put a stop to the problem until the city, state and CSX can permanently fix the crossing.
"The intent is that when a semi driver is sitting at an intersection, they see this bar and they see these bright orange or bright colored balls with a sign that says they can’t make it,” Kramer said.
The new mast device is expected to be in place by spring near a closed gas station on the approach to the intersection.
Related stories:
- Oldham County takes fresh look at long troubled Crestwood railroad crossing
- Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Oldham County
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.