CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy railroad crossing in Crestwood with a long history of traffic back-ups and wrecks was the scene of another crash early Monday, when a train collided with a tractor-trailer.
It happened around 8 a.m. Monday at State Hwy 22 & KY-146. The force of impact from the collision ripped the trailer open, and some of its contents spilled onto the roadway.
That intersection was closed several hours while crews cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
Since 2015, at least 200 tractor-trailers have gotten stuck at this same crossing, and at least two have been struck by oncoming trains. County officials are now working to figure out what can be done to avoid future crashes.
