MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A youth sports player in Madison, Indiana, tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the city to shut down its sports complex.
The gates to the baseball diamonds at Rucker Sports Complex are locked with signs that read "Field Closed. Keep Off."
"We decided it would be prudent to suspend use of all of the fields in the complex," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said.
According to a Facebook post by the City of Madison's Parks Department, two coronavirus cases are linked to the sports facility. Courtney confirmed a case is connected to a youth sports team but said the virus wasn't contracted at the field.
"This was a participant who had been out of town and came back and developed symptoms," he said.
Out of precaution, Rucker Sports Complex and John Paul Park are shut down for the next few weeks. That means no games or practices for the city's softball and baseball leagues or travel teams. Field rentals and tournaments are off the table, too.
"As a reminder to all of the coaches and the players there, we take the health of our community very seriously," Courtney said.
Courtney said the city also wanted to close the fields so teams can now monitor for anyone else who may develop symptoms over the next two weeks.
"Coaches and players, you're responsible for yours and everyone else's health," Courtney said. "Don't take it for granted and come to the field when you're symptomatic or when you're waiting on test results."
Both parks are closed until Aug. 1. The city will reevaluate at the end of the month to determine if it's safe enough to reopen, and, if so, how to hold events going forward.
