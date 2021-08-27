LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the intersection at Main Street and 2nd Street in downtown Louisville will be closed on Saturday.
According to Salvador Melendez, communications specialist for the department of public works, the intersection will be partially closed from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Paver removal and asphalt installation work will begin Friday evening and continue throughout the night.
Crews plan to reduce potholes and road debris.
Second Street will be partially closed from Main to Market streets as southbound lanes will allow traffic, but northbound lanes will be closed. Motorists traveling northbound on 2nd Street will be rerouted onto Market Street and then onto Brook Street.
According to a news release, the right turn coming off the 2nd Street Bridge will be open, as well as the right turn from Main Street to the bridge.
One lane of traffic on Main Street will remain open.
