LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man charged with murder after another man was shot to death outside apartments early Sunday is due in court Monday.
Police say they were called to 7113 Yorktown Terrace, off of National Turnpike just before 3 a.m. on June 20, 2021. According to court documents, that's where police found the victim between two vehicles with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and 26-year-old Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez, was taken into custody.
Police say Valdes de Lombillio Chavez told investigators the victim pointed a gun at him during a verbal argument. That's when Valdes de Lombillio Chavez said he struggled with the victim, trying to wrestle the gun from his right hand.
During the struggle, the gun went off several times, Valdes de Lombillio Chavez said in his statement to police, "striking the victim and causing his death."
