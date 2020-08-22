LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one and critically injured another in Elizabethtown Friday evening.
Anthony Witherspoon, 20, has been charged with murder, 1st degree assault and tampering with physical evidence in connection with a shooting. Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, officers found two men with "visible gunshot wounds" at Plum Creek Court and Northridge Drive, not far from Ring Road. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Witherspoon was also charged with trafficking in marijuana. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
