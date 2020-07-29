LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the chest in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Authorities say the shooting took place just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedy Mart on Bloomfield Road in Bardstown. The girl was taken to Flaget Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police allege Tyran Maddox, 18, shot the teen. Maddox was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Highway 245. Maddox has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.
There's no word on what led to the shooting.
