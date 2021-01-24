LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning near Fegenbush Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Sixth Division officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Norfolk Drive and found a man believed to be in his 20s who had been shot, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
"It appears as if the incident occurred outside," Smiley said in the statement. "The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation which remains open and ongoing."
Smiley did not say if LMPD has any suspects in connection to the fatal shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.