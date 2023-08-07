LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a fatal shooting outside Jefferson Community and Technical College/Technical Campus in April.
Chrishawn Philpot is facing several charges, including complicity to murder, assault, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Court records show he was connected to the shooting death of 24-year-old Chea'von Moore, of Louisville, on April 10, 2023.
At the time, Louisville Metro Police said two people were shot at the campus at the corner of South 8th and West Chestnut streets. An unidentified woman survived.
Police said witnesses told them there were at least two suspects in the shooting. So far, no one else is facing charges.
Philpot was arrested late Monday afternoon, according to LMPD. He's being held at Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville on a $500,000 full cash bond.
