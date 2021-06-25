LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway Friday afternoon.
The crash, which occurred just before 3 p.m., happened when a pickup truck heading southbound on Dixie Highway was making a left turn onto Pendleton Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
While making the left turn, the driver of the pickup truck "entered the path of the motorcyclist" which was driving northbound on Dixie Highway, striking them.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. He was later identified as 43-year-old Daniel Neal.
A passenger on the motorcyclist was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Smiley said. It's unknown if they were wearing a helmet.
Smiley says the driver of the pickup, who was also injured in the the crash, remained at the scene. That driver was taken to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Correction: The Louisville Metro Police Department originally said the motorcyclist was driving southbound on Dixie Highway. The driver was actually driving in the northbound lanes.
