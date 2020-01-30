LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed in a double shooting near a food mart in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at 26th and Broadway. Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers found two people at the scene who had been shot while sitting in a car near Dino's Food Mart.
One of the victims, identified Thursday as Robert Mullen, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made in the case. Police hope someone in the nearby businesses heard or saw something that may help in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.