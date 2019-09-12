LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grieving mother has a surprising message for her son's killer: I forgive you.
Donte Edwards was shot on Jenlee Lane in Shively back in March. Police said he was hit at least twice in the back of the head and neck on the front porch of a home.
He died Wednesday when his family made the decision to remove him from life support.
Friends and family gathered Thursday evening to remember him on what would have been his 30th birthday.
"When Donte took his last breath yesterday, I felt relieved, because I was being selfish," Donte's mother, Deshanta Edwards, said. "I wouldn't let him go, but God knew what was best for him."
Edwards' message for her son's killer is one of forgiveness.
"Whoever did this to my son, I forgive you," she said. "I just ask you to turn yourself in."
Donte Edwards was a father and youth football coach. Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.