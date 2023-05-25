LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Master magician Lance Burton performed for students at Meyzeek Middle School on Thursday.
He wowed the sixth and seventh graders by making a handkerchief move from an egg to his picket, and even turned the plastic egg into a real one.
The kids were enthusiastic about the tricks. Burton is a Louisville native, and said he loves being able to give back to the kids of his hometown.
"I was born here in Louisville. I grew up here," Burton said. "I went to school at the Jefferson County Public Schools, and I just love that I'm back now, in my home state, and I love giving back to the community."
Burton spent 30 years headlining in Las Vegas, performing more than 15,000 shows.
