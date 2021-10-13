LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members will host a special discussion Thursday with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on "pressing public safety issues."
Both the Metro Council Majority Caucus and Minority Caucus have canceled the originally scheduled caucus meeting to provide enough time to address public safety concerns with Fischer at 4 p.m..
"I appreciate the opportunity to speak tomorrow with the entire Metro Council on pressing public safety issues, the plan we created together and our challenges and opportunities moving forward," Fischer said.
After the special meeting, Louisville Metro Council will then hold its meeting at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. The meetings are open to the public and face masks are required for everyone entering City Hall.
