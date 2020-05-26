LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Appearing publicly for the first time in Kentucky since early March, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believes there will be another stimulus bill for Americans but not as large as what democrats wanted.
McConnell thanked Norton Healthcare and workers at a media event Tuesday morning at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, but the conversation quickly turned to the economy and the senate leader's view of where the country goes from here.
"The quickest way to get back to normal is to get back to normal," McConnell said. "I think there's likely to be another bill, but it won't be the $3 trillion left-wing wish list that the House put together a few days ago. There's still a likelihood that more will be needed."
In order to do that, McConnell said, the bill would need to include liability reforms aimed at protecting businesses from lawsuits related to the coronavirus.
"This is a real problem," he said. "1,100 lawsuits have already been filed around America on this issue. It is absolutely essential not only for hospitals and health care providers, but what about a small business?"
McConnell arrived at the event wearing a surgical mask and said he was taking precautions "just like everyone else" to stop the spread of COVID-19. He did not get into specifics about what a new stimulus bill might include. He did say, however, that there may be financial assistance for states.
"If it's directly related to COVID-19, there may be some additional assistance, but we're not interested in borrowing money for future generations to pay back in order to fix a state's preexisting financial conditions," he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has said the state will need financial help from the federal government to fully recover economically.
