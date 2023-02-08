LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A North Vernon, Indiana, man has been found guilty of murder and other related charges stemming from a 2021 shootout.
In addition to murder, 34-year-old Michael J. Karnuth was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice. Karnuth is facing 90 to 130 years in prison, according to the Jefferson County, Indiana, prosecutor's office.
Evidence in the trial was presented that showed Karnuth was the president of the "Heavy Hitters," a chapter of the Warlock motorcycle club.
"This case was the result of outstanding police work and the cooperation of many individuals and organizations in the community," Prosecutor David Sutter said in a news release. "This complicated case was brought to trial thanks to excellent work among many organizations."
In June 22, 2021, Dustin B. "Kutter" Lindner, 35, of Georgetown, Ky., was shot and killed shortly after 4 a.m. on John Deere Road in Dupont, Ind. According to a news release, Lindner, a member of the Pagans motorcycle club, was with Karnuth, David K. "Karate Dave" Faulkner, Jason W. "Dutch" Brewer, and Gary W. "Mouth" Fletcher, members of the Warlocks.
All five men were there to confront another man they believed was wearing patches and had tattoos of "The Pagans" and "The Warlocks," but wasn't a member of either organizations.
Karnuth had seen this man with phony patches and tattoos at a gas station in North Vernon. He then traveled to Philadelphia to obtained information in about the man to plan the attack.
A shootout began at the man's residence, and one of the shots hit Lindner in the chest, killing him. Afterward, the men left in two vehicles, crashing into each other on John Deere Road. The men tried to hide their weapons, club paraphernalia and dispose of the vehicles before police arrived.
Of the other four men involved, Fletcher, Lowe and Brewer have pleaded guilty and will all be sentenced this month. The fifth man, Faulkner, will stand trial for murder and other charges on April 24, 2023.
Karnuth will be sentenced on March 15, 2023.
