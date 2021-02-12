LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear returned to Louisville's Broadbent Arena on Friday morning to talk about equity as it relates to COVID-19 vaccinations.
There was an international focus this morning as 100 representatives of Louisville's immigrant community were vaccinated.
The Louisville Metro Public Health Department said it's important for minority groups to feel welcome and comfortable when getting the vaccine, which is why translation services have been made available on-site.
It's all part of a larger effort to increase confidence in the vaccine, particularly among people of color. That and increased accessibility are the goals the state has for opening over 150 new vaccination sites, along with some pop-up clinics.
Those new sites were announced Thursday.
Beshear said even with all of those sites, more still needs to be done to help minority communities — such as those in west Louisville — gain easy access to the shot.
"We also know the color of your skin or the size of your bank account should never matter when it comes to being able to get an appointment for one of these vaccines," Beshear said. "We have a historic obligation to meet this moment. Let's make sure we meet it in a way that doesn't continue injustices that we've seen for far too long."
Beshear said he's still working on getting a site set up at Shawnee Park but said he's waiting on another supply increase from the federal government.
As of Friday, across the state, Tier 1B is still being vaccinated, which includes educators and people aged 70 or older.
Operations at Broadbent Arena have been getting increasingly more efficient, and officials hope to open up the next tier soon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.