LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A free mental health event geared toward kids, their families and art took place in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood on Saturday.
The "Art Works" summit, held at the Boys and Girls Club, gave kids the opportunity to paint, color and talk about all things related to mental health — including breaking the stigma surrounding it.
Kids and their families also heard from Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman about the importance of mental health.
"It's affecting them, it's affecting their friends at school, their teammates, their family members," Coleman said. "So to me, if they're willing to show up, then we need to be willing to show up."
The summit, hosted by Findlay House Global, Coleman, was one of seven events held across the state.
"It's important for me," George Giles, 16, a Newburg HOPE Ambassador said. "It's important for me, kids my age, to be doing this."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.