LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police detective will not get his job back.
Christopher Palombi's attorney, Thomas Clay, tells WDRB that the Police Merit Board voted 5-1 to uphold Palombi's termination.
Palombi was terminated by LMPD in March 2022 after allegedly threatening to bring guns to the department's homicide unit and kill other other officers and commanders. He appealed his termination to the Louisville Police Merit Board, which includes two LMPD officers and five mayoral appointees.
Palombi also filed a lawsuit against the department earlier this month claiming he was fired over his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
After multiple days of testimony, the merit board voted to ...
Chief Erika Shields sent Palombi a pre-termination letter in February indicating that he "made statements that you were going to bring guns to the Homicide Unit and kill people," including members of the command staff.
Palombi allegedly made the threats after requesting to be reassigned to the Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations and in response to being told he would be transferred out of the homicide unit.
The threats constitute a violation of terroristic threatening in the third degree, Shields wrote. He has not been charged criminally.
Palombi, a former combat veteran, said in a previous interview with WDRB that he fought the termination to salvage his reputation and career. He also feels the termination sends the wrong message to others who may be suffering from PTSD.
"If somewhere down the line a patrolman or a sergeant or detective loses their struggle with post traumatic stress, after seeing that it's not safe to come forward, you know, that's on the LMPD," he said earlier this month.
The lawsuit claims Palombi was traumatized by his time as a combat medic in a U.S. Army infantry platoon in Afghanistan. When Palombi left the military, he enrolled in and graduated from the LMPD training academy.
Palombi was a patrol officer who eventually became a LMPD homicide detective, responsible for investigating violent crimes against a wide range of victims.
He also claims his mental health deteriorated after being assigned to security duty during the 2020 social justice demonstrations in Louisville connected to the death of Breonna Taylor.
The lawsuit claims the demonstrations had the "potential to lead to violence against law enforcement," and Palombi claims he was subjected to gun fire on four separate occasions.
Palombi said he started experiencing PTSD and went to the Veterans Administration for treatment. He said he reached out to Lt. Donnie Burbrink about the condition, which deteriorated in June 2021. That's when LMPD became concerned about his performance in the homicide unit.
After meeting with supervisors on Jan. 5, 2022, Palombi was transferred to patrol for "mental health reasons," which he considered a "demotion."
On Jan. 13, Palombi claims his mental condition further deteriorated and he told Burbrink he was "not doing well mentally." That's when Palombi allegedly made threats to other members of the homicide unit and a member of the command staff.
Palombi flew to California for a 30-day treatment program, which LMPD helped pay for. But the lawsuit claims when Palombi returned from California, he was met by law enforcement and served pre-termination paperwork. He was fired on March 2.
The lawsuit claims PTSD is a recognized disability. It calls for Palombi to be reinstated to LMPD and be awarded damages for lost income, embarrassment, humiliation and mental anguish.
LMPD has said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.
