ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metalsa is hiring workers to fill at least 150 new positions after expanding the Elizabethtown plant to handle new products for electric vehicles.
The Tier 1 auto supplier currently produces frames and other parts for the Ford Expedition, Navigator and F-150. Brett Barnes, part of the Metalsa ETown leadership team, said the company has expanded several times over the last 10 years. Now, the facility is also going to make frames and battery trays for certain new electric vehicles.
“As we expand into things like the battery electric, we start expanding into new technologies," Barnes said. "We’re trying to stay on that cutting edge."
In order to accommodate the expansion, the company needs to hire 150 production technicians. These are full-time positions, and no experience is necessary, because Metalsa intends to train all new employees. The company is also hiring for skilled trades positions, including maintenance and tooling. There are also salaried positions in operations, quality and engineering available.
Metalsa offers benefits packages and the company recently increased pay. The new starting rate is $17 per hour and goes up to $22.96 per hour. Raises are offered at regular intervals, and second- and third-shift employees earn an additional shift differential.
“We want to be the primary employer of choice for central Kentucky," Barnes said. "We’re really focused on benefits, people-oriented culture and good competitive pay."
The company hosted a job fair Thursday and is planning another one for Aug. 1. Anyone interested in applying can click here.
