LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leaders at Louisville's jail are crediting a group of corrections officers with saving the lives of two inmates. One of the officers said recent changes by the jail's new leader are making a difference.
For months, the stories surrounding the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections have been those of inmates dying while in custody following drugs being smuggled into the jail.
In total, eight inmates have died since November.
On Wednesday, the script was flipped when several corrections officers came across two separate medical emergencies just minutes apart.
They were both found in a dorm for inmates enrolled in a detox program in the downtown Louisville facility.
"Two inmates possibly having a seizure," Corrections Officer Michelle Sogan said. "We had to perform CPR and I had to notify EMS due to the inmates being unresponsive."
Sogan was assigned to oversee the floor, which houses 420 inmates, due to a shortage of sergeants at the jail.
Officials said the officers performed between 10 and 12 rounds of CPR until the first person began to breathe, gaining consciousness when EMS arrived.
Seconds later, a second inmate lost consciousness and officers were able to take life-saving measures to bring him back to life.
Both were breathing and conscious when transported by ambulances.
Daniel Johnson, Metro Corrections FOP president, said the actions of the officers sets an example of the work being done in the jail — something he said will not go unnoticed.
"Thanks to their heroic efforts, those two people are alive today," Johnson said. "Actually, one of the things the new chief is implementing is a new award, [specifically] lifesaving."
Jerry Collins took over as the city's jail as director on April 4 after former director Dwayne Clark stepped away following months of problems in the jail, including the in-custody deaths.
"Part of the problem prior was the administration and the lack of care, and now it's completely opposite," Sogan said. "Collins has done so much since he stepped into the leadership position."
She said even after the two incidents, officers performed an emergency command to maintain order in the jail.
"We had a shakedown authorized where we brought in a K-9 and the K-9 walked through the dorm," said Sogan.
Johnson said he believes the inmates may have had symptoms of detoxing as the other inmates in the living area were searched following Wednesday's incident and no drugs were found.
