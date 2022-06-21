LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members want to spend an additional $30 million to repave cracking and crumbling roads in the city.
It's one change to Mayor Greg Fischer's budget that committee members agreed on in a vote that happened Tuesday.
Fischer first proposed the $1.3 billion plan for Fiscal Year 2023 at the end of April with a focus on public safety. Every cent impacts a life in Louisville.
"The way that you spend it this year, is going to have a direct impact on next year and the year after," Kevin Kramer, R-11, said.
That's why the committee members took a close look at spending department-by-department during more than 30 hearings since early May.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's $220 million budget was left intact.
In addition to the $58 million set aside for the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, another $150,000 is going toward improvements and mental health resources at the jail.
But public safety goes beyond law enforcement. During the amendment process, the council's focus turned to infrastructure.
"A lot of things that people have been asking us for a long time, like improving our roads," Bill Hollander, D-9, said.
Kramer said they saved millions by cutting unnecessary positions in some offices and by eliminating project spending in others.
"Kind of like the found money in the couch? So what do you do with that? You want to make sure you use it in a way that didn't increase our expenses moving forward," Kramer said.
Under the committee's proposal, $30 million of the saved money will repave roads, $1 million will repair and repave city alleys, and $3 million will go toward new sidewalks.
The council's plan would spend more on homeless outreach and spread millions of dollars across community parks, including $350,000 to replace the roof at the Iroquois Amphitheater.
"It's tough to quantify how important that is in the long term for the livability for the city and the long-term fiscal impact of the city," Anthony Piagentini, R-19, said.
"I'm very impressed with what the committee has done working together with the rest of the council members to put together a budget that prepares for the future," Council President David James, D-6, said.
The committee also set aside money for Waterfront Park's expansion to the west beyond Ninth Street.
The 11 budget committee members voted unanimously to rubberstamp the operating and capital budgets, pointing out that these extra projects will not add to the debt.
The full Metro Council will vote on next year's fiscal budget during Thursday's meeting.
