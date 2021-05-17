LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council got an update Monday night on the effort to bring another grocery store to an underserved part of town, most likely in the west end.
The city is currently in negotiations with a developer to make the grocery store happen.
With a focus on equity, Metro Council in 2020 budgeted $3.5 million to bring a community grocery store to a place like west Louisville, which many call a food desert — a place where fresh, affordable food is hard to find.
On Monday, city officials said several developers responded to that request and that they hope to reach an agreement soon.
Related Stories:
- West Louisville a step closer to solving problem councilwoman says is 'killing us'
- City seeking feedback from west Louisville residents on proposed community grocery store
- Louisville budget funds new grocery store likely coming to West End 'desert'
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.