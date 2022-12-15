LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At its last meeting of the year, Metro Council recognized seven departing members at it prepares to vote for a new leader.
Thursday's meeting may have been the last of the year, but it also marked the final meeting for the departing members with experience ranging from less than a year to 20 years.
Those members include: Angela Bowens (D-1), Bill Hollander (D-9), Mark Fox (D-13), Kevin Triplett (D-15), Nicole George (D-21), James Peden (R-23), and Amy Holton-Stewart (D-25).
It was also the last time President David James would lead the council. The Democratic councilman announced on Dec. 1 that he would be stepping down as president. James represents District 6, which serves much of Old Louisville.
When making the announcement, the outgoing president said he wants someone else to do it, to help grow the group and provide new vision and leadership.
James was named one of four deputy mayors for Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg's administration earlier this week.
Earlier Thursday, the majority caucus picked Councilman Markus Winkler, D-17, as their choice to lead the governing body next year.
The full Metro Council will vote on the next president when they meet again on Jan. 3.
Related Stories:
- Metro Council to decide new members after James, Dorsey join Greenberg's team
- David James to step down as Metro Council president
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.