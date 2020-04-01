LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Councilwoman Marilyn Parker is self-quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.
Parker, who works part time as a registered nurse at a local hospital, said she cared for a patient who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.
"I am currently dealing with many of the symptoms that are associated with the virus, but I have not yet been tested and will continue to self-quarantine until given clearance by my doctors and the hospital where I work," Parker said in a statement.
She also said that she will continue to serve the 18th district by working from home.
"I thank everyone in advance for their understanding and hope that people will take this seriously and continue practicing safe social distancing to help reduce the toll this virus will have on our families, friends and those of us in the healthcare profession," Parker said.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. She also was self-quarantining.
