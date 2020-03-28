LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of Louisville Metro Council has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release, Councilwoman Paula McCraney, who represents District 7, tested positive for COVID-19. The councilwoman has been self-quarantining for the past two weeks due to concerns that she may have had contact with someone infected with the virus.
McCraney is one of 12 council members who participated in the March 19 online council meeting.
On Saturday evening, McCraney issued the following statement: "This virus should be taken seriously by everyone — it is a matter of life and death. Even if the disease does not cause you to fall ill enough to require hospitalization, you could unwittingly infect and hurt those you love.
"COVID-19 doesn't care about your socio-economic status, your race, gender, age or address. It's dangerous and the warnings about social distancing need to be taken seriously both for yourself and for whose whom you love.
"Be responsible, exercise caution, and most importantly keep your distance now so we can all make it through this, together. I am on the road to recovery and look forward to serving the constituents of District 7 and working with my colleagues on the Metro Council."
