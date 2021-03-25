LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government announced more help is coming to help people pay utility bills.
Metro COVID-19 Utility Relief Funds help residents with balances on their LG&E, Louisville Water and MSD bill from March to Dec. 31 of 2020, a nine-month period that saw widespread job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the maximum benefit has increased from $500 to $1,000.
You must be a resident of Jefferson County and have "past due utility bills" to apply. LG&E customers who have already gotten help may be eligible to receive additional funds, up to $1,000.
To apply, call 211 or go to louisvilleministries.org.
