LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Health Department says it's one of the city agencies that is still hiring and expanding in order to adequately respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness holds its meeting Wednesday morning, and public health director Dr. Sarah Moyer says the department is working to handle the expected need for handling people who have been exposed to the virus.
"Go across their contacts and so then their contacts can then quarantine before they develop symptoms and aren't out in the community," said Dr. Moyer.
The agency is working to find contractors and vendors to meet the rest of the needs with case investigations, contact tracing and individual case management of positive cases.
"The rest of the health department is still going. Right now, we have 20 open full-time positions that are in the process of hiring, and we're hoping soon we'll have 38 more new positions on there," said Moyer.
A lot of those positions will be epidemiologists and nurses, but the department is also looking for environmentalists. Many filling those roles currently are now handling social distancing complaints. The agency is also working on finding contractors and vendors to meet the rest of the needs with case investigations, contact tracing and individual case management of positive cases.
"So we're going to be able to address everyone that's a potential case going forward and making sure they have all they need to stay isolated or in quarantine," said Dr. Moyer.
But while Metro Public Health is looking to hire, it seems to be the exception. In April, Mayor Greg Fischer announced about 380 city workers would be temporarily furloughed effective May 3rd. The Jefferson County Attorney's Office is also furloughing 47 employees in an effort to alleviate a projected $46 million loss in general revenue for Louisville Metro Government. To get those employees back to work, the health department needs their positions filled quickly.
It was also announced in the meeting, Louisville Metro Animal Services director Ozzy Gibson will be the new interim chief over public health.
He says he'll help with contact tracing and testing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.