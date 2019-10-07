SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Shelby County residents may have felt a minor earthquake early Monday.
The U.S. Geological Society confirms that a 2.4 quake was reported about 5:23 a.m. The seismic activity was centered near the small town of Waddy or about nine miles southeast of Shelbyville, Kentucky. There are no reports of damage or injuries.
The quake is considered very low intensity, according to the USGS scale. Under the most favorable conditions, only people who are resting or on upper floors of buildings may have felt anything.
Seismic activity in Kentucky is generally in the western part of the state along with the New Madrid zone, which runs through the central United States. Researchers at the Kentucky Geological Society at the University of Kentucky say that most significant quakes along the fault measured a magnitude 7 in 1811 and 1812, when the state was sparsely populated.
