LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jury selection for the only Louisville Metro Police officer charged in the raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor raid was delayed Tuesday.
Brett Hankison was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death but is standing trial on three felony charges of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments during the March 13, 2020, raid.
Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday morning, but Hankison had an unexpected minor surgery and was unable to attend. The court will try to resume on Thursday, depending on the weather.
Jury selection is expected to last up to three weeks.
Cincinnati attorney Stew Mathews, who represents Hankison, tried to ban media from covering the jury selection process, saying it could affect the candor of perspective jurors.
But attorneys for WDRB News and other media outlets filed motions saying selection must be done in public, and Judge Ann Bailey Smith agreed, ruling against Hankison's attorney. So the media will be allowed to be present as prospective jurors are questioned, but cameras are not allowed so as to protect the identity of jurors.
