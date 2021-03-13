LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mobile billboard circled downtown Louisville on Saturday calling for justice for Breonna Taylor one year after she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid on her apartment.
The billboard was commissioned by Black Lives Matter Louisville in coordination with women's advocacy group UltraViolet. The billboard also called for the resignation of LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
The billboard read:
"Her Life Still Matters. #BreonnaTaylor. Chief Erika Shields is unaccountable to Breonna’s Louisville. She must resign! #WeKeepUsSafe"
The billboard will travel along Sixth Street and Broadway, Seventh Street and Jefferson and Fourth Street between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
