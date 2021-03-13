LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exactly one year after Breonna Taylor was killed by police during a raid on her apartment, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and FBI Louisville have released statements on the case.
Special Agent Robert Brown shared the following statement on Twitter Saturday morning:
March 13, 2021
"On this one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, FBI Louisville remains steadfast in its commitment to bringing this investigation to its appropriate conclusion. Even though the COVID pandemic has presented several unexpected obstacles, FBI Louisville has made significant progress in the investigation since it was initiated in May 2020. Our team is actively investigating all aspects of her death and will continue to work diligently until this investigation is completed."
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement on his Twitter and Facebook accounts:
A statement from Governor Beshear: pic.twitter.com/noZAnnnR9E— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 13, 2021
"Today we remember Breonna Taylor, her tragic and unnecessary loss and the immense work we have ahead of us. I will never understand the unimaginable grief of Tamika Palmer and other family and loved ones, but I am committed to listening and working with others to build a more equitable and fair commonwealth for every Kentuckian."
This comes after Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, filed complaints against six LMPD officers for their role in the March 13, 2020 raid and in the criminal investigation that followed. The officers named in the complaints are Sgt. Kyle Meany, Det. Anthony James, Det. Mike Nobles, Sgt. Amanda Seelye, Det. Mike Campbell and Lt. Shawn Hoover. The complaints focus on the internal criminal investigation into the shooting, claiming key witnesses were not interviewed, illegal activity was covered up and that investigators tried to “deceive the public and disregard evidence unfavorable to the officers.” Palmer calls the investigation into the shooting a "catastrophic failure."
LMPD started closing streets around Jefferson Square Park early Friday in anticipation of demonstrations over the weekend. Parking will not be permitted through Sunday. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says the city discussed plans with protest leaders ahead of Saturday.
