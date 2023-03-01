LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new park is being built in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on the site of an old paint factory, and the Cincinnati Bengals helped make it happen.
Mayor Craig Greenberg made the announcement at a news briefing Wednesday morning, along with representatives from the Cincinnati Bengals/NFL Foundation. The foundation partnered with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to kick in $250,000 to build a 160' x 360' turf football field for the park in the first phase of construction.
"Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals," Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons said in a written statement. "The artificial turf field in this park is going to create a positive impact for Louisville youth in the Russell neighborhood for years to come.”
Along with the football field, plans for the space call for a splash park, playground, basketball, pickle ball and tennis courts as well as places to exercise and a walking path.
Part of the Central High School football team attended the announcement, and one player said it's just what young people in the area need.
"It makes me feel warm inside a little bit," said Amontez Woolfolk. "Because instead of watching or having nothing to do they can come over here and have fun. Come over here smiling. Eat or come around and just have fun with your friends and family. Each and everybody no matter who it is or where you come from."
Students from the Central High school football team are here today too. A student saying he wished he had a place like this when he was younger and thinks it’s a good opportunity for the community to have a safe place to gather and have fun. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/XImcbrYh96— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) March 1, 2023
The 5.74 acre park will be constructed on S. 13th Street and W. Muhammad Ali, the site of a former Porter Paints factory. It will replace the 3.59-acre Old Walnut Street Park formerly located at 9th Street and W. Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed sometime in 2024. The total estimated cost is around $3.7 million. The city will use funds from the American Rescue Plan to cover the cost.
"Louisville is extremely grateful for the generosity of the Cincinnati Bengals in providing a state-of-the-art turf field," said Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We're looking forward to welcoming the entire community to the vibrant Russell neighborhood and building on my administration's goal of becoming a stronger and healthier city."
Right now the park doesn't have a name, and Greenberg said the public is invited to help come up with one. CLICK HERE for a list of rules and to submit your suggestion.
