LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People brought their dogs to Waterfront Park for the return of a monthly event.
Bark and Brunch by the Bridge was hosted by the Kentucky Humane Society and Waterfront Park at the Big Four Bridge. It's the second year of the partnership that features food trucks, vendors, a bubbly bar and live jazz music.
"So it just made sense for people to provide another pet-friendly opportunity for people to bring their pets out into the community," said Savannah Gregorchik-Menedez with Kentucky Humane Society.
Ethan the dog made an appearance at the event. The dog received national attention after he was found abandoned near death at the Kentucky Humane Society parking lot.
There were giveaways and merchandize for dog lovers. The series will continue once a month through August.
