LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evictions for non-payment of rent will start again in Kentucky next week as a mortarium on the process to remove tenants will expire.
Eviction filings decreased by more than 50% from 2019 to 2020, but those are expected to increase back to closer to normal levels in 2021.
"What scares me is what happens once these resources dry up. What do people do?" said Cassandra Miller, a Neighborhood Place manager. "It's been a little over 4,000 evictions filed, and there's projections that its probably going to increase to 9,000."
Louisville Metro set aside $21 million eviction assistance, which it split into several programs run by two Metro government offices and outside agencies like community ministries groups and the Coalition for the Homeless.
Mayor Greg Fischer proposed spending around $38 million that would help with evictions. A Metro Council committee approved the plan Monday.
For now, assistance is still available for those who qualify:
- Have experienced income loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Be at risk of eviction
- Earn a household income less than 80% of the area median income
- Pay rent that is not subject to change based on income
Eviction assistance for those living in Louisville can be found here.
