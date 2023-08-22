LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years after Kentucky expanded its Safe Haven law, baby boxes continue to spread across the state.
Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said there are 19 actives baby boxes across Kentucky. More are in production, which could increase Kentucky's total to 34 operational baby boxes by the end of the year.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are typically located at fire stations and hospitals. The life-saving resource allows parents to surrender a newborn anonymously.
This year in Kentucky, three babies have been surrendered at the baby boxes.
"Kentuckians have just wrapped their arms around this program," Kelsey said. "Babies are being saved. Women are being helped and I couldn't be more proud to be standing with a lot of your communities in Kentucky giving this resource to parents."
Baby boxes are climate-controlled, with heating and cooling to make sure an infant will be comfortable. Once a baby is put in the box, the exterior door locks and three silent alarms will alert first responders. Within five minutes, the baby will be attended to and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Kelsey said babies are typically adopted within 30 to 45 days by "families who are signed up for foster care with the intention to adopt."
Safe Haven Baby Boxes started Indiana. There are more than 150 baby boxes in Indiana.
Thirty-five infants have been placed in a baby box since 2017, and over 130 surrenders have happened through calls to the National Safe Haven Baby Box Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, which is available all day every day. The hotline provides counseling services to parents who may be unable or unwilling to care for their newborn.
