LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's secretary of state said he's still cleaning up the state's voter rolls.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said November makes the eighth month this year when more voters were removed from the state voter rolls than were added.
In November, more than 7,300 new voters registered, while more than 7,700 were removed. And that includes people who died, felony convicts and those who moved out of state.
Adams said cleaning up the voter rolls prevents election fraud, saves voters and poll workers time and makes lines shorter on election day.
Dec. 31 is the deadline to register to vote or make changes to a political party affiliation in the state's upcoming primary, which takes place in May. Click here to check your registration or call the Jefferson County Board of Elections at 502-574-6100.
