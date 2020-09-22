LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most hearings scheduled for court in downtown Louisville this week have been rescheduled.
Jefferson County circuit, family and district courts were set to close at 11:30 Tuesday night, and won't reopen until Sept. 28. Arraignments, mental inquest warrants, and guardianship cases will go on as planned, either at alternate locations or remotely. For more information on district court visit https://jeffersondistrictcourt.com. For more information on family court visit https://jeffersonfamilycourt.com. Information on circuit court cases can be found at https://www.jeffersoncircuitcourt.com.
The rescheduling of court hearings is one step the city has taken ahead of a decision being released in the Breonna Taylor case. Last week, the city announced the federal courthouse on Broadway would be closed this week, placed plywood on the first floor windows.
On Monday, the city declared a State of Emergency, and police set up concrete barriers and fencing along downtown streets in anticipation of the decision from a grand jury on whether or not to indict the officers involved in the drug raid that killed Taylor.
The Hall of Justice was boarded up after it was damaged during social justice protests in late July.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said he will announce the decision as soon as all of the evidence has been reviewed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.