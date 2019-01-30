LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a 22-year-old Kentucky woman who has been missing for nearly a month is speaking to national news outlets.
Ellen Spurlock appeared on Fox News Tuesday night. She's still searching for answers on the disappearance of her daughter, Savannah Spurlock.
Savannah Spurlock is a mother of four who was last seen on surveillance video leaving a Lexington bar with two men.
"The twins are only seven weeks, so they're too small, but she has a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old," Ellen Spurlock said. "And, you know, they miss their mommy. We are keeping it from them. But I worry about how long we can keep this from them as each day passes. They want to know where their mommy is at, they are used to seeing her and being with her."
Investigators have identified and questioned the men last seen with Savannah Spurlock.
No arrests have been made.
